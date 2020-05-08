Asia
DIARY-Japan corporate earnings week ahead

    May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of Japan (.N225) corporate earnings for the week ahead

 JAPAN EARNINGS         

 Start Date   Start      RIC       Company Name         Event Name
              Time                                      
 11-May-2020  02:30      9107.T    Kawasaki Kisen       Full Year 2020 Kawasaki Kisen
                                   Kaisha Ltd           Kaisha Ltd Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  04:00      4507.T    Shionogi & Co Ltd    Full Year 2020 Shionogi & Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  04:30      7011.T    Mitsubishi Heavy     Full Year 2020 Mitsubishi Heavy
                                   Industries Ltd       Industries Ltd Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  06:00      5108.T    Bridgestone Corp     Q1 2020 Bridgestone Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 11-May-2020  06:00      2502.T    Asahi Group          Q1 2020 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
                                   Holdings Ltd         Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  06:00      5301.T    Tokai Carbon Co Ltd  Q1 2020 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  06:30      5406.T    Kobe Steel Ltd       Full Year 2020 Kobe Steel Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  07:00      8355.T    Shizuoka Bank Ltd    Full Year 2020 Shizuoka Bank Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        7205.T    Hino Motors Ltd      Full Year 2020 Hino Motors Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        6503.T    Mitsubishi Electric  Full Year 2020 Mitsubishi
                                   Corp                 Electric Corp Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        8331.T    Chiba Bank Ltd       Full Year 2020 Chiba Bank Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        2282.T    NH Foods Ltd         Full Year 2020 NH Foods Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        3099.T    Isetan Mitsukoshi    Full Year 2020 Isetan Mitsukoshi
                                   Holdings Ltd         Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        9532.T    Osaka Gas Co Ltd     Full Year 2020 Osaka Gas Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 11-May-2020  NTS        3101.T    Toyobo Co Ltd        Full Year 2020 Toyobo Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  03:30      7012.T    Kawasaki Heavy       Full Year 2020 Kawasaki Heavy
                                   Industries Ltd       Industries Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  03:30      3407.T    Asahi Kasei Corp     Full Year 2020 Asahi Kasei Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  04:10      7203.T    Toyota Motor Corp    Full Year 2020 Toyota Motor Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      4704.T    Trend Micro Inc      Q1 2020 Trend Micro Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      6976.T    Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd   Full Year 2020 Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      8801.T    Mitsui Fudosan Co    Full Year 2020 Mitsui Fudosan Co
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      9735.T    Secom Co Ltd         Full Year 2020 Secom Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      7267.T    Honda Motor Co Ltd   Full Year 2020 Honda Motor Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      6326.T    Kubota Corp          Q1 2020 Kubota Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      2871.T    Nichirei Corp        Full Year 2020 Nichirei Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      6701.T    NEC Corp             Full Year 2020 NEC Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      9503.T    Kansai Electric      Full Year 2020 Kansai Electric
                                   Power Co Inc         Power Co Inc Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      7735.T    Screen Holdings Co   Full Year 2020 Screen Holdings Co
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:00      1605.T    Inpex Corp           Q1 2020 Inpex Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 12-May-2020  06:05      4911.T    Shiseido Co Ltd      Q1 2020 Shiseido Co Ltd Earnings
                                                        Release
 12-May-2020  06:30      6841.T    Yokogawa Electric    Full Year 2020 Yokogawa Electric
                                   Corp                 Corp Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  06:30      2503.T    Kirin Holdings Co    Q1 2020 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
                                   Ltd                  Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  07:00      8308.T    Resona Holdings Inc  Full Year 2020 Resona Holdings
                                                        Inc Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  07:00      6674.T    GS Yuasa Corp        Full Year 2020 GS Yuasa Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS        6367.T    Daikin Industries    Full Year 2020 Daikin Industries
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS        4042.T    Tosoh Corp           Full Year 2020 Tosoh Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS        2801.T    Kikkoman Corp        Full Year 2020 Kikkoman Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS        7003.T    Mitsui E&S Holdings  Full Year 2020 Mitsui E&S
                                   Co Ltd               Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS        5541.T    Pacific Metals Co    Full Year 2020 Pacific Metals Co
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 12-May-2020  NTS        5411.T    JFE Holdings Inc     Full Year 2020 JFE Holdings Inc
                                                        Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  03:30      4523.T    Eisai Co Ltd         Full Year 2020 Eisai Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  04:00      4506.T    Sumitomo Dainippon   Full Year 2020 Sumitomo Dainippon
                                   Pharma Co Ltd        Pharma Co Ltd Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  04:30      4188.T    Mitsubishi Chemical  Full Year 2020 Mitsubishi
                                   Holdings Corp        Chemical Holdings Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 13-May-2020  06:00      4502.T    Takeda               Full Year 2020 Takeda
                                   Pharmaceutical Co    Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Earnings
                                   Ltd                  Release
 13-May-2020  06:00      4755.T    Rakuten Inc          Q1 2020 Rakuten Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 13-May-2020  06:00      6758.T    Sony Corp            Full Year 2020 Sony Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 13-May-2020  06:30      8303.T    Shinsei Bank Ltd     Full Year 2020 Shinsei Bank Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        8354.T    Fukuoka Financial    Full Year 2020 Fukuoka Financial
                                   Group Inc            Group Inc Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        6361.T    Ebara Corp           Q1 2020 Ebara Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        6703.T    Oki Electric         Full Year 2020 Oki Electric
                                   Industry Co Ltd      Industry Co Ltd Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        1801.T    Taisei Corp          Full Year 2020 Taisei Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        1721.T    Comsys Holdings      Full Year 2020 Comsys Holdings
                                   Corp                 Corp Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        4061.T    Denka Co Ltd         Full Year 2020 Denka Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 13-May-2020  NTS        4208.T    Ube Industries Ltd   Full Year 2020 Ube Industries Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  04:00      4183.T    Mitsui Chemicals     Full Year 2020 Mitsui Chemicals
                                   Inc                  Inc Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  04:00      3405.T    Kuraray Co Ltd       Q1 2020 Kuraray Co Ltd Earnings
                                                        Release
 14-May-2020  05:00      1925.T    Daiwa House          Full Year 2020 Daiwa House
                                   Industry Co Ltd      Industry Co Ltd Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      2432.T    DeNA Co Ltd          Full Year 2020 DeNA Co Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      8830.T    Sumitomo Realty &    Full Year 2020 Sumitomo Realty &
                                   Development Co Ltd   Development Co Ltd Earnings
                                                        Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      6702.T    Fujitsu Ltd          Full Year 2020 Fujitsu Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      7261.T    Mazda Motor Corp     Full Year 2020 Mazda Motor Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      8802.T    Mitsubishi Estate    Full Year 2020 Mitsubishi Estate
                                   Co Ltd               Co Ltd Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      9613.T    NTT Data Corp        Full Year 2020 NTT Data Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      9433.T    KDDI Corp            Full Year 2020 KDDI Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 14-May-2020  06:00      2501.T    Sapporo Holdings     Q1 2020 Sapporo Holdings Ltd
                                   Ltd                  Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  06:30      4503.T    Astellas Pharma Inc  Full Year 2020 Astellas Pharma
                                                        Inc Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  07:15      8309.T    Sumitomo Mitsui      Full Year 2020 Sumitomo Mitsui
                                   Trust Holdings Inc   Trust Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        8304.T    Aozora Bank Ltd      Full Year 2020 Aozora Bank Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        9007.T    Odakyu Electric      Full Year 2020 Odakyu Electric
                                   Railway Co Ltd       Railway Co Ltd Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        1333.T    Maruha Nichiro Corp  Full Year 2020 Maruha Nichiro
                                                        Corp Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        7762.T    Citizen Watch Co     Full Year 2020 Citizen Watch Co
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        2002.T    Nisshin Seifun       Full Year 2020 Nisshin Seifun
                                   Group Inc            Group Inc Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        1812.T    Kajima Corp          Full Year 2020 Kajima Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        3103.T    Unitika Ltd          Full Year 2020 Unitika Ltd
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        9766.T    Konami Holdings      Full Year 2020 Konami Holdings
                                   Corp                 Corp Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        3105.T    Nisshinbo Holdings   Q1 2020 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc
                                   Inc                  Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        1808.T    Haseko Corp          Full Year 2020 Haseko Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        2531.T    Takara Holdings Inc  Full Year 2020 Takara Holdings
                                                        Inc Earnings Release
 14-May-2020  NTS        7186.T    Concordia Financial  Full Year 2020 Concordia
                                   Group Ltd            Financial Group Ltd Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  05:00      8253.T    Credit Saison Co     Full Year 2020 Credit Saison Co
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  05:00      5703.T    Nippon Light Metal   Full Year 2020 Nippon Light Metal
                                   Holdings Co Ltd      Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  06:00      9501.T    Tokyo Electric       Full Year 2020 Tokyo Electric
                                   Power Company        Power Company Holdings Inc
                                   Holdings Inc         Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  06:00      6762.T    TDK Corp             Full Year 2020 TDK Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  06:00      9432.T    Nippon Telegraph     Full Year 2020 Nippon Telegraph
                                   and Telephone Corp   and Telephone Corp Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  06:00      4021.T    Nissan Chemical      Full Year 2020 Nissan Chemical
                                   Corp                 Corp Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  06:00      9064.T    Yamato Holdings Co   Full Year 2020 Yamato Holdings Co
                                   Ltd                  Ltd Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  06:30      4005.T    Sumitomo Chemical    Full Year 2020 Sumitomo Chemical
                                   Co Ltd               Co Ltd Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  06:30      8411.T    Mizuho Financial     Full Year 2020 Mizuho Financial
                                   Group Inc            Group Inc Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  07:00      8316.T    Sumitomo Mitsui      Full Year 2020 Sumitomo Mitsui
                                   Financial Group Inc  Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  07:45      8306.T    Mitsubishi UFJ       Full Year 2020 Mitsubishi UFJ
                                   Financial Group Inc  Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        4043.T    Tokuyama Corp        Full Year 2020 Tokuyama Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        2413.T    M3 Inc               Full Year 2020 M3 Inc Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        8750.T    Dai-ichi Life        Full Year 2020 Dai-ichi Life
                                   Holdings Inc         Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        1802.T    Obayashi Corp        Full Year 2020 Obayashi Corp
                                                        Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        3863.T    Nippon Paper         Full Year 2020 Nippon Paper
                                   Industries Co Ltd    Industries Co Ltd Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        8795.T    T&D Holdings Inc     Full Year 2020 T&D Holdings Inc
                                                        Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        4631.T    DIC Corp             Q1 2020 DIC Corp Earnings Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        4004.T    Showa Denko KK       Q1 2020 Showa Denko KK Earnings
                                                        Release
 15-May-2020  NTS        6178.T    Japan Post Holdings  Full Year 2020 Japan Post
                                   Co Ltd               Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or
DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved
from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> NIKKEI 225-> Events-> Select Event
types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
