Russia to move troops into new barracks on disputed islands near Japan

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it had built new barracks to house its troops on a disputed chain of islands near Japan and would build more facilities for armoured vehicles, a move likely to anger Tokyo which wants Moscow to reduce its military activity there.

The announcement, from the Ministry of Defence, said Moscow planned to move troops into four housing complexes on two of the four disputed islands, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, next week. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Christian Lowe)