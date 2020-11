FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to push back an election for the lower house of parliament to some time after next summer as the country tackles a third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

There had been speculation inside the ruling parties that Suga would dissolve the House of Representatives in January.