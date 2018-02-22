FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 22, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Japan wins WTO dispute over South Korean bans on Fukushima-related food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO/GENEVA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization ruling on Thursday largely upheld a Japanese complaint against South Korea’s import bans and additional testing requirements imposed on Japanese seafood because of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

In a ruling that can be appealed by either side, a WTO dispute panel said South Korea’s measures were initially justified but keeping them in place violated the WTO’s sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) agreement, and urged Seoul to take corrective action. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.