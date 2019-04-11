South Korea WTO appeal succeeds in Japanese Fukushima food dispute

GENEVA, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korea won the bulk of its appeal on Thursday in a dispute at the World Trade Organization over import bans and testing requirements it had imposed on Japanese seafood in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Last year a WTO dispute panel supported Japan, saying South Korea was wrong to keep its initial trade restrictions in place. But Thursday’s ruling overturned several key points of that verdict, saying South Korea’s measures were not overly restrictive and did not unfairly discriminate against Japan. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Keith Weir)