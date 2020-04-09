Basic Materials
April 9, 2020 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Japan April-June crude steel output forecast to fall 25.9% Y/Y - METI

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show demand forecast to fall 18.1%, not 25.9%, and in paragraph 3 exports to fall 21.4%, not 25.9%)

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output is forecast to fall 25.9% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to fall 18.1% to 18.28 million tonnes in April-June compared with a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to fall 21.4% year-on-year, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below