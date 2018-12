TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output in the year starting April 2019 is likely to rise slightly from the current financial year due to firm infrastructure demand at home, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Tuesday.

Crude steel output in the current financial year ending in March is expected to stay little changed from 104.8 million tonnes in the previous year, the industry body said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)