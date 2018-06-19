FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:29 AM / in 2 hours

Japan steel lobby head fears growing trade spat may hurt global trade order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s steel industry group said on Tuesday he was worried that an escalating trade spat between the United States and China would lead to a collapse of order in global trade “at its core”.

Rising trade tensions between the two countries were a matter of “great concern”, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Koji Kakigi told a news conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, escalating a tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

