UPDATE 1-Nippon Steel 9-mth profit doubles on higher product prices

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp , Japan’s biggest steelmaker, on Thursday posted a 108 percent rise in April-December profit, led by solid demand and higher prices for steel products, but kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

Its recurring profit for the 9 months through Dec. 31 came to 225.48 billion yen ($2.06 billion) and its forecast for the year to March 31 remained at 300 billion yen, falling short of a mean estimate of 328 billion yen among 13 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The earnings suggest Nippon Steel escaped any negative impact from an industrial quality scandal that gripped Japan at the end of the year after its smaller peer, Kobe Steel Ltd, admitted to widespread product data tampering.

Japanese steelmakers are enjoying the best market conditions in at least three years. Steel prices have risen on the back of increased production by automakers, while construction is in full swing for Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics.

JFE Holdings Inc, Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, will announce its earnings results later on Thursday, followed by the third-ranked Kobe Steel.

Kobe has been struggling to cope with one of Japan’s biggest industrial scandals, involving widespread cheating on product specifications that sent shockwaves through global supply chains.

In October, the company pulled its forecast for a first annual profit in three years and warned that its misconduct would likely reduce its recurring profit by 10 billion yen in the year to March 31.

The scandal had raised fears that other steelmakers could be affected if overseas customers shunned Japanese steel, although some analysts suggested Nippon Steel and JFE would benefit from Kobe’s woes. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)