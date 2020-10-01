Japan govt instructs Tokyo bourse to identify cause of problem

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s government has instructed the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to identify the cause of a technical problem that has suspended share trade on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, calling the suspension “regrettable”.

“We have to make sure this kind of situation is never repeated,” Kato said at a regular news conference.

The Tokyo bourse will halt share trading all day on Thursday due to technical troubles, the exchange said, adding it cannot say at this point when it can recover its systems. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)