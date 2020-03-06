Market News
BOJ buys 100 bln yen stock ETFs on Friday, matching record purchase

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan again bought Japanese stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Friday, central bank data showed, and with its buying matched the record amount purchased in a single day set earlier this week.

Aside from its small daily purchase of ETFs targeted to encourage companies’ capital expenditure, the BOJ on Friday bought 100.2 billion yen ($953 million) of ETFs, just as much as the record amount it purchased on Monday. ($1 = 105.1000 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kevin Liffey

