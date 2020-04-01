BOJ buys 120 bln yen of Japan stock ETFs - central bank data

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of Japan stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Wednesday, data from the central bank showed, compared with the previous purchase of 200 billion yen on March 30.

The purchase came as the Topix dropped 0.6% in the morning and finished down 3.7%. The BOJ bought 1.5 trillion yen of ETFs last month, accelerating buying after it said it would increase its ETF buying to up to 12 trillion yen per year on March 16. ($1 = 107.5000 yen) (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; editing by Andrew Heavens)