TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 120.4 billion yen ($1.13 billion) of Japanese stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday, the BOJ said on its website, an increase of 20.2 billion yen from its previous buying and a daily record.

The increase came after the central bank said on Monday it would increase ETF purchases to up to 12 trillion yen per year.