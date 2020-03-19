Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 8:55 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

BOJ buys record 200.4 bln yen of Japan stock ETFs on Thurs - central bank data

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 200.4 billion yen ($1.84 billion) of Japan stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday, data from the central bank showed, a record amount as routs in global stock markets have intensified.

The purchase came even as the Topix gained in the morning. Usually the central bank refrained from buying when the market is up. The purchase was almost three times as big as its buying of about 70 billion on any given day until February.

$1 = 109.07 yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Toby Chopra

