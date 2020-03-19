BOJ buys record 200.4 bln yen of Japan stock ETFs on Thurs - central bank data

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 200.4 billion yen ($1.84 billion) of Japan stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday, data from the central bank showed, a record amount as routs in global stock markets have intensified.

The purchase came even as the Topix gained in the morning. Usually the central bank refrained from buying when the market is up. The purchase was almost three times as big as its buying of about 70 billion on any given day until February.