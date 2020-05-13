BOJ reduces stock purchase size on Wednesday after 2-month market rally

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday reduced the size of its buying in Japan stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) to 100 billion yen ($935 million) from 120 billion yen at its previous purchase earlier this month, data from central bank showed.

Market players suspect the BOJ trimmed the purchase as the Nikkei has rallied more than 20 percent from a trough hit in March. The BOJ said in March it would buy ETFs aggressively “for the time being”. ($1 = 106.9600 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Andrew Heavens)