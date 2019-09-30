Financial Services and Real Estate
BOJ's ETF purchase hits lowest in more than 3 years in Sept

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s exchange-traded funds purchase this month hit the lowest level in more than three years as Japanese stocks outperformed global peers on the back of hopes of progress around U.S.-China trade talks.

The BOJ bought 163 billion yen ($1.5 billion) worth of stock ETFs in September, its data showed on Monday, the lowest amount since the central bank doubled the buying target to 6 trillion yen per year in July 2016.

$1 = 107.86 yen Reporting By Tomo Uetake Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

