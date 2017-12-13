FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei dented by weaker tech shares; Shikoku Electric stumbles
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2017 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nikkei dented by weaker tech shares; Shikoku Electric stumbles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Wednesday after tech stocks lost ground as they tracked their weaker U.S. counterparts, while Shikoku Electric slumped after a court ruled against the restart of one of its nuclear reactors.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.5 percent to 22,758.07 while the broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,810.84.

Suppliers of Apple such as Murata Manufacturing slipped 0.9 percent and Taiyo Yuden dropped 2.7 percent after the U.S. tech giant’s shares declined 0.6 percent overnight.

Chip equipment makers also stumbled, with Tokyo Electron falling 2.8 percent and Advantest Corp declining 1.4 percent, while silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 5.2 percent.

Shikoku Electric Power Co nosedived 8.3 percent after a Japanese court on Wednesday ordered it not to restart one of its reactors, overturning a lower court decision and throwing into turmoil Japan’s protracted return to nuclear power after the Fukushima crisis.

Gainers included financial stocks, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group surging 2.1 percent and Daiwa Securities advancing 2.0 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,167 to 790 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange first section. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.