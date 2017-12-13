Nikkei dented by weaker tech shares; Shikoku Electric stumbles

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Wednesday after tech stocks lost ground as they tracked their weaker U.S. counterparts, while Shikoku Electric slumped after a court ruled against the restart of one of its nuclear reactors.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.5 percent to 22,758.07 while the broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,810.84.

Suppliers of Apple such as Murata Manufacturing slipped 0.9 percent and Taiyo Yuden dropped 2.7 percent after the U.S. tech giant’s shares declined 0.6 percent overnight.

Chip equipment makers also stumbled, with Tokyo Electron falling 2.8 percent and Advantest Corp declining 1.4 percent, while silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 5.2 percent.

Shikoku Electric Power Co nosedived 8.3 percent after a Japanese court on Wednesday ordered it not to restart one of its reactors, overturning a lower court decision and throwing into turmoil Japan’s protracted return to nuclear power after the Fukushima crisis.

Gainers included financial stocks, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group surging 2.1 percent and Daiwa Securities advancing 2.0 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,167 to 790 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange first section. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)