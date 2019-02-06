Nikkei ends firmer but gains capped after Trump's speech; Toyota dips

* Toyota turns negative after it cuts annual net profit outlook

* Market little moved from State of the Union address

* Shiseido soars after Estée Lauder’s brisk quarterly results

* Sega Sammy dives after expecting annual net loss

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei edged up on Wednesday with markets barely reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, while attention remained on corporate earnings.

Toyota Motor Corp slipped into negative territory after the automaker cut its annual net profit outlook during afternoon trade. The stock ended 0.7 percent lower.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 20,874.06.

In an 82-minute speech that began at 0200 GMT, Trump said he wanted a U.S. immigration system that was “safe, lawful, modern and secure” as he continued to seek funding for a border wall rejected by Democrats.

The market had focused on whether there would be specific comments on U.S.-China trade deals. From China to Venezuela to Afghanistan, Trump devoted a large section of his speech to foreign policy, saying a trade deal was possible with China if Beijing agrees to “real structural change.”

“Since his reference to the trade dispute lacked details, investors found it difficult to take positions,” said Yoshinori Shigemi, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “They traded passively as they wanted to see how U.S. shares will react to the speech later in the day.

Shiseido Co, Japan’s biggest cosmetics maker, surged 4.6 percent and added a hefty 11 positive points to the Nikkei, after cosmetics maker Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported strong quarterly results, driven by robust growth in China.

Since Shiseido has a big exposure to the Chinese market, the U.S. cosmetics maker’s earnings bode well for Shiseido, traders said. Other cosmetics makers followed suit, with Kose soaring 3.5 percent and Fancl Corp gaining 2.4 percent.

On the other hand, NTT Data stumbled 9.2 percent and took off 22 points from the Nikkei after it said it would launch a tender offer for Netyear Group for 850 yen per share. Netyear jumped 19 percent to a daily limit high of 496 yen.

Suzuki Motor shed 4.3 percent after its operating profit for the October-December quarter dropped 33 percent.

Sega Sammy Holdings dived 12 percent after the company said it expected a net loss of 1.5 billion yen for the year ending March, compared with a previous forecast of 12 billion yen ($109.34 million) in net profit.

The broader Topix declined 0.1 percent to 1,582.13. ($1 = 109.7500 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)