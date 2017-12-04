FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls after weakness in large cap stocks, tech shares weigh
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
The year in pictures from above
December 4, 2017 / 6:36 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Nikkei falls after weakness in large cap stocks, tech shares weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday with weakness in large-cap stocks such as Fanuc and SoftBank taking a toll, while tech shares also lost ground, offsetting gains in retail stocks which rose on strong monthly sales.

The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 22,707.16. The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 1,786.87, with turnover of only 2.41 trillion yen ($21.36 billion), the lowest in more than a week.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shed 2.0 percent and SoftBank Group Corp declined 1.1 percent.

Tech shares were sold, with Advantest Corp falling 1.4 percent and Panasonic Corp shedding 1.2 percent.

Department store operators gained ground, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rising 1.3 percent, J. Front Retailing and Takashimaya Co both adding 1.7 percent after they posted strong monthly sales in November thanks to higher inbound-tourism demand and strong sales of winter clothes.

$1 = 112.8400 yen Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
