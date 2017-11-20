Nikkei falls as drops in chip-related stocks, financials weigh

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday amid losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen, while semiconductor equipment manufacturers and financial stocks underperformed.

The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 22,261.76 points.

The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 1,759.65, with 1.455 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in a month. Turnover also dropped to a one-month low of 2.35 trillion yen.

Shares of semiconductor equipment manufacturers tumbled, with Tokyo Electron Ltd slipping 2.0 percent and Advantest Corp declining 2.8 percent after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.5 percent on Friday.

Financial stocks also tumbled, with Nomura Holdings dropping 1.2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group skidding 1.1 percent.

Bucking the weakness, Toyota Motor Corp rose 0.2 percent and Suzuki Motor Corp gained 0.7 percent after the automakers said they are linking up to sell electric vehicles in India from around 2020. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)