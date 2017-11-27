Nikkei falls as higher yen, China market woes knock sentiment; Nintendo soars

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday in choppy trade after a slightly stronger yen sapped investors’ risk appetite, sending stocks such as chip-related firms lower.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 22,495.99, after opening 0.5 percent higher.

Semiconductor equipment makers underperformed, with Tokyo Electron Ltd shedding 1.8 percent and Advantest Corp declining 1.0 percent. Silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp fell 4.0 percent.

Traders said the dollar’s weakening against the yen and an extended selloff in Chinese stocks soured the mood. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to trade at 111.39 yen.

Non-ferrous metal stocks also underperformed, with Mitsubishi Materials Corp shedding 2.0 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining declining 1.8 percent.

Bucking the weakness, Nintendo Co soared 2.4 percent on hopes that Nintendo Switch games console would post strong sales during the U.S. holiday season.

The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,776.73. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)