Nikkei falls, hit by tech stocks; Monex jumps on possible Coincheck purchase

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday, led by tech firms and makers of electronic components after U.S. tech stocks tumbled overnight on resurgent trade war fears, while Monex jumped after saying it might buy cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck.

The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower, at 21,292.29.

Online broker Monex Group Inc surged by 23 percent, the daily limit, to 424 yen after announcing it is considering buying Coincheck Inc, the cryptocurrency exchange hit by a $530 million theft earlier this year.

Semiconductor equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest tumbled 1.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Yaskawa Electric dropped 1.3 percent and TDK Corp stumbled 2.3 percent.

But Oriental Land, operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, rose more than 2 percent after it said that visitor numbers at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea increased for the first time in three years in the fiscal year ended March.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,703.80. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)