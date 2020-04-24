Nikkei marks first weekly fall in 3; chipmakers drop on dour Intel outlook

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Friday, marking their first weekly decline in three, as investors are still in the dark over when and how quickly the economy can recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei share average closed 0.86% lower at 19,262.00, with a weekly loss of 3.2%.

The broader Topix lost 0.33% to 1,421.29.

Cyclical shares led the losses, with 27 of 33 industry sub-indexes in the Tokyo Stock Exchange trading in the red, while semiconductor-related shares were affected by dim earnings outlook from U.S. chipmaker Intel.

“Although the market had rallied on hopes of a peak-out in the global coronavirus epidemic and re-opening of the economy in the West, buying had been driven by speculation and has run its course,” said Masahiro Ayukai, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Semi-conductor shares were bruised by a 6% drop in Intel shares in extended trade after the chipmaker forecast second-quarter earnings below Wall Street views, but said it was unclear about its annual outlook due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Disco closed 4.9% lower even as the semi-conductor manufacturing machine maker announced consensus-beating earnings for Jan-March the previous session.

Advantest lost 4.1%, while Tokyo Electron ended 3.1% weaker.

Corporate earnings from Japanese companies have started to trickle in, but provided little clarity so far on what to expect from the rest of the season.

Canon Inc shed 1.3% after the camera and copy machine maker withdrew earnings forecast for the current financial year, citing difficulty in predicting the end of the coronavirus impact.

Its net profit in the Jan-March quarter dropped 30% from a year earlier, though it came in better than market expectations.

Tokyo Gas closed down 5.3% after the firm cut its profit estimate for the year through March 31.

Bucking the trend, Omron rose 7.5% after its full-year profit topped estimates.

Chugai Pharmaceutical gained 2.5% as the drugmaker reported brisk profit growth in the quarter that ended in March. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)