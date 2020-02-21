Nikkei slides as virus anxiety offsets boost from softer yen

* Concerns on domestic virus epidemic weigh on Nikkei

* Railways, airlines and amusement park operators fall

* Internet firms gain, exporters benefit from softer yen

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Friday as mounting coronavirus cases in China and other Asian countries eclipsed the boost from a weaker yen, with many investors closing their positions ahead of a long weekend.

Investors also dumped shares that appeared vulnerable to further spread of the pathogen, such as transport services, and instead picked up stocks of internet services firms.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.39% to 23,386.74, while the broader Topix ticked down 0.03% to 1,674.00. On the week, the Nikkei was down 1.27% and the Topix fell 1.70%.

That compared with a fall of 0.2% in U.S. S&P500 and a 0.1% drop in FTSEurofirst, as of Thursday.

“Japan stock ETFs have seen outflows of funds. At the moment, investors favour U.S. and European stocks among the developed markets,” said Takeo Kamai, head of execution at CLSA.

The outbreak has already disrupted economic growth in China and a further spread to other countries could derail a “highly fragile” projected recovery in the global economy in 2020, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday.

The new cases are mushrooming beyond China, most notably in Japan and South Korea this week.

Fund managers worry virus concerns will slow down various economic activities, with many companies cancelling official trips, seminars and parties as people kept away from crowds.

Retailers ended 3.9% lower, while airlines dropped 3.8% and railway operators shed 3.4%.

Many companies faced the double-whammy of a drop in Chinese tourists.

“You ask around and everyone is cancelling business trips, conferences and all sorts of things now ... At this point, I just cannot buy any stocks,” said Hisashi Iwama, senior portfolio manager at Asset Management One.

Sanrio fell 3.3% to a 21-month low after the character goods company known for Hello-Kitty said it will shut its amusement parks.

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Corp lost 2.5% for a weekly fall of 7.3%.

Steelmakers, leveraged to Chinese demand, were the worst performer for the week, hit by a surprise decision from industry leader Nippon Steel late last week that it will slash its production capacity by nearly 10%.

Kobe Steel lost 1.5% to a 17-year trough on Friday, following Nippon Steel, which hit similar lows earlier this week.

On the other hand, internet firms gained on expectations the epidemic will stoke people to spend more time indoors and on the internet.

Z Holdings rose 4.5%, while Rakuten also gained 4.1%.

A weaker yen helped to lift exporters such as automakers, with Toyota Motor advancing 1.1%. The transport equipment index added 0.5%.

The yen was headed for its worst week in two-and-a-half years, as worries about the coronavirus’ spread in South Korea, Japan and Beijing drove funds from Asia to the towering U.S. dollar.

The market will be closed on Monday as Japan gears up to celebrate the birthday of their new emperor. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)