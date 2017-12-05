FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips as tech shares follow U.S. counterparts down
#Market News
December 5, 2017 / 6:27 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Nikkei slips as tech shares follow U.S. counterparts down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday with semiconductor equipment manufacturers’ stocks hit by weakness in U.S. tech shares overnight, undercutting gains for banks and brokerages.

The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 22,622.38, but the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,790.97. .

Manufacturers of chip-manufacturing equipment lost ground, with Tokyo Electron sliding 2.8 percent and Advantest Corp shedding 1.8 percent. Silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 4.1 percent.

Banks and brokers, like their U.S. counterparts overnight, gained. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 1.0 percent and Nomura Holdings climbed 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
