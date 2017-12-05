Nikkei slips as tech shares follow U.S. counterparts down

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday with semiconductor equipment manufacturers’ stocks hit by weakness in U.S. tech shares overnight, undercutting gains for banks and brokerages.

The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 22,622.38, but the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,790.97. .

Manufacturers of chip-manufacturing equipment lost ground, with Tokyo Electron sliding 2.8 percent and Advantest Corp shedding 1.8 percent. Silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 4.1 percent.

Banks and brokers, like their U.S. counterparts overnight, gained. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 1.0 percent and Nomura Holdings climbed 1.6 percent.