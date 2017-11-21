FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei up on large-cap rally, automakers and banks shine
November 21, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in 26 minutes

Nikkei up on large-cap rally, automakers and banks shine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday after large cap stocks such as automakers and manufacturers of factory automation equipment rallied, while North Korean tensions supported defence-related shares.

The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher to 22,416.48, while the broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,771.13.

Automakers gained, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 1.4 percent and Subaru Corp adding 1.7 percent.

Factory automation stocks also attracted buyers, with Fanuc Corp rising 1.8 percent and Keyence Corp gaining 1.7 percent.

Banks joined the rally, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group adding 1.2 percent and Mizuho Financial Group advancing 0.9 percent.

Retail investors speculated that demand for defence-related equipment will increase after U.S. President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, lifting stocks such as Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery by 9.3 percent and 17 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
