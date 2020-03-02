BOJ buys ETFs on Monday, breaks away from usual pattern

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought Japanese stock exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, two market sources said, breaking away from its usual pattern of staying out of the market when the Topix index rises in the morning trade.

The index had risen 1.1% by midday, after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda made an emergency statement that the central bank will take necessary steps to stabilise markets jolted by the coronavirus outbreak.