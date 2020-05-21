Foreign investors net sellers of Japan stocks for 14th straight week

May 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese equities in the week to May 15, marking a fourteenth consecutive week of net selling, with sentiment weighed down by a deterioration in U.S.-China relations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas investors sold a net 404.5 billion yen ($3.76 billion) worth of stocks last week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

That included 274.86 billion yen in derivatives and 129.64 billion yen in cash markets.

Tensions resurfaced in Sino-U.S ties last week, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Beijing of failing to alert the world to the severity and scale of the coronavirus outbreak and of withholding data about the earliest cases.

Last week, the Topix index fell 0.7% and the Nikkei index shed 0.3%, marking the first weekly decline in three weeks in Tokyo shares.

Both indexes have rallied this week to 2-1/2-month highs on hopes that governments will allow economic activities to resume in response to a decline in new coronavirus infections.

Japanese investors purchased a net 159.8 billion yen worth of overseas equities in that week, marking a twelfth successive week of net buying, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 107.6800 yen)