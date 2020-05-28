Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan stocks for first time in 15 weeks

May 28 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks for the first time in 15 weeks, buoyed by the government’s decision to lift over a month-long state of emergency in most areas, as the number of new coronavirus infections declined.

Overseas investors purchased a net 386.35 billion yen ($3.58 billion) worth of stocks in the week ended May 22, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

That included 309.07 billion yen in derivatives and 77.28 billion yen in cash markets.

The Topix index gained 1.65% and the Nikkei index rose 1.75% last week, as economic activity resumed in more areas in Japan.

Both indexes have rallied further this week to 3-month highs as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas on Monday.

Japanese investors purchased a net 813.4 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, marking a thirteenth successive week of net buying, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 107.8400 yen)