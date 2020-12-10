Foreign investors turn net sellers of Japanese shares in week ended Dec. 4

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities after four weeks of buying on profit-booking after the local stocks soared to multi-decade highs last week on coronavirus vaccine hopes.

Overseas investors were net sellers of stocks worth 52 billion yen ($497.70 million) for the week ended Dec. 4, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought 159.9 billion yen in cash equities. However, they sold 212 billion yen in derivatives, which suggested profit booking by short-term players such as hedge funds that typically trade in futures.

The Nikkei share average touched a 29-1/2-year high last week on hopes that the global economies would soon recover from the pandemic, as some major countries moved closer to rolling out coronavirus vaccines.

The index fell 0.23% on Thursday as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over U.S. stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 691.2 billion last week, marking a fourth straight weekly net selling, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 104.4800 yen)