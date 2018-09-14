Foreign selling in Japanese stocks hit near 6-month high last week

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Foreign selling in Japanese stocks touched a 23-week high in the week ended September 7 amid fears that the United States could launch another round of tariffs and also on reports that Donald Trump may take on Japan over trade.

Trump warned last week that he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States, threatening duties on a further $267 billion worth of goods from China.

In the last week, overseas investors sold a net 10.59 trillion yen ($94.72 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

The Topix index fell 2.94 last week while the Nikkei shed 2.44 percent, marking its biggest weekly decline since mid-March.

However, Japanese shares have gained this week on signs that China and United States could hold fresh talks over their tariff dispute.

In the last week, Japanese investors bought 97.6 billion yen worth of overseas equities, data from Ministry of Finance showed. It was their second consecutive weekly purchase. ($1 = 111.8000 yen)