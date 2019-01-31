Foreigners bought Japanese stocks for second straight week ending Jan 25

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the second consecutive week that ended on Jan. 25, as sentiment got a lift from a recovery in tech stocks thanks to strong fourth-quarter results.

Overseas investors bought a net 201.38 billion yen ($1.85 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed.

In the same period, Japan’s Nikkei index and the Topix index, each gained over half a percent for the third straight week in their longest winning streak since September 2018.

Strong earnings results from U.S. chip makers sparked an industry-wide rally last week, lifting Japanese semiconductor firms such as Sumco Corp, Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp.

Japanese investors sold 189.4 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, for a third straight week of net selling, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 108.7600 yen)