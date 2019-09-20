Foreigners buy Japanese stocks for fourth straight week

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought Japanese stocks for a fourth straight week on improved risk appetite as signs of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade war and stimulus from the European Central Bank tempered worries about a global economic slowdown.

Overseas investors purchased a net 967.3 billion yen ($8.97 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, in the week ended Sept. 13, their biggest weekly net buying since mid-September 2018, data from the Japanese stock exchanges showed.

They bought a net 1.28 trillion yen in derivative markets, but sold 309.16 billion yen in cash markets, data showed.

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed last week to delay raising tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports by two weeks, while Beijing said it would exempt 16 types of U.S. products from import tariffs, laying the groundwork for talks aimed at breaking the gridlock in their trade war.

The Nikkei index rose 3.7% last week, while the Topix index gained 4.7%, its biggest weekly gain since mid-July, 2016.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought 63.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities during the week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 107.8500 yen)