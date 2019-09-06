Foreigners net buyers of Japan stocks for second week on Aug 26-30

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Aug. 30, marking a second consecutive week of foreign buying, on hopes that the United States and China might resume high-level talks to end their festering trade dispute.

Overseas investors bought a net 9.9 billion yen ($92.52 million) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures during the week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought a net 13.3 billion yen in derivative markets, but sold 3.5 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, calming global markets that have been roiled by new tariffs from the world’s two largest economies.

The United States and China agreed on Thursday to hold high-level talks early in October.

Japanese benchmark indexes were mixed last week. The Nikkei index dipped 0.03%, while the Topix Index gained 0.64%.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors bought 210.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities during the week, data from the Ministry of finance showed. ($1 = 107.0000 yen)