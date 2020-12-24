Foreigners net buyers of Japanese equities for second straight week

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for the second straight week that ended on Dec. 18, as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally raised investors’ risk appetite.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 411.83 billion Japanese yen ($3.98 billion) last week, marking their biggest weekly net buying in four weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They bought 241.82 billion yen worth of derivatives and 170.01 billion yen in cash equities markets, the data showed.

The Topix index gained 0.6% last week, while the Nikkei share average added 0.4%.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 771.8 billion yen last week, marking a sixth straight week of net selling, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 103.5700 yen)