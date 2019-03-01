Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for a 2nd week on Feb 18-22

March 1 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese stocks for a second consecutive week, Feb. 18-22, on signs that China and the United States were making progress to a deal to end their trade war.

Overseas investors bought a net 448.4 billion yen ($4.02 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures during that week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed. The net purchases were the biggest for a week since the week ending Sept. 21.

Foreigners bought 451.9 billion yen in derivative markets, and sold 3.5 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

During the week ended Feb. 22, Japan’s Nikkei index gained 2.5 percent and the Topix index rose over 2 percent.

On Feb. 24, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was delaying an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping if progress continued.

However, optimism on trade rooted in the Trump statements later faded. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday it was too early to predict an outcome in talks between Washington and Beijing.

This week, both Japanese benchmarks posted a third weekly gain and hit a 2-1/2 month peaks, thanks to a weaker yen, which is favourable for exporters.

On Friday, the yen hit over a 10-week low of 111.76 against the dollar.

During Feb. 18-22, Japanese investors sold 200.4 billion yen worth of overseas equities, for a seventh straight week of net selling, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 111.6800 yen)