Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for second straight week

July 1 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares in the week to June 25, as investors’ risk appetite was increased by a rally in major markets, including the United States and Europe.

Foreigners purchased Japanese stocks worth a net 173.34 billion yen ($1.56 billion) in the week ended June 25, the most in four weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They purchased derivatives worth a net 284.7 billion yen but sold 111.36 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Foreigners sold bonds worth a net $401.8 billion yen, finance ministry data showed.

Consumer stocks surged last week, while shipping stocks also climbed after Mitsui OSK Lines raised its forecast for six-month net income.

The Topix index gained 0.83% and the Nikkei share average added 0.35% in the last week.

However, a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections hit back both indexes this week, with each losing over 1% so far.

Japanese investors purchased overseas equities worth a net 22.7 billion yen, while selling foreign bonds worth a net 1.14 trillion yen last week, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 111.1800 yen)