Foreigners net sellers of Japan stocks for 2nd week ended Oct 4

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for a second consecutive week, as news the United States was considering investment restrictions on Chinese firms and Washington’s announcement of new import tariffs on some European products fuelled market fears about a global slowdown.

Overseas investors sold a net 396.41 billion yen ($3.69 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, in the week ended Oct. 4, data from the Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Cross-border investors sold a net 511.32 billion yen in derivative markets, but bought 114.91 billion yen in cash markets, data showed.

Uncertainties ahead of United States-China trade talks, which are scheduled for Oct. 10-11, resurfaced following news on Sept. 28 that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

The United States last week announced that it would impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods, further dimming the outlook for global growth.

Japanese equities benchmarks, the Nikkei index and the Topix index, both fell about 2% last week, their biggest weekly decline in nine weeks.

Japanese investors bought 233.3 billion yen worth of overseas equities during the week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 107.4500 yen)