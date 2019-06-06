Foreigners net sellers of Japan stocks for 4th straight week ended May 31

June 6 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for a fourth consecutive week that ended May 31 as risk assets took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump opened a new front in his trade war by targeting Mexico.

Overseas investors sold a net 597 billion yen ($5.52 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, in that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners sold a net 313.8 billion yen in derivative markets, and 283.2 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

In the May 27-31 week, the Nikkei index fell for the fourth straight week, shedding 2.4%, while the Topix index lost 1.9%.

Trump said on May 30 that the United States would impose a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration across the southern border is stopped. nL2N23624N]

Earlier in the week, Trump had indicated during his Japan trip that there will be trade announcements between the two sides “probably in August,” and that the trade gap between the two countries could be “straightened out rapidly.”

Japanese investors bought 344 billion yen of overseas equities in the week ended May 31, their biggest weekly net purchase since March 15, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 108.1500 yen)