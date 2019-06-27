Foreigners net-sellers of Japan stocks for a 7th straight week June 17-21

June 27 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for a seventh consecutive week on June 17-21 as caution increased ahead of pivotal talks in Japan on the Sino-U.S. trade war, but hopes for a U.S. interest rate cut next month capped outflows.

Overseas investors sold a net 97.35 billion yen ($900.81 million) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures in that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Last week’s outflows made the weekly selling streak the longest since mid-March 2018.

Foreigners sold a net 112.58 billion yen in cash markets, but purchased a net 15.23 billion yen in derivative markets, the data showed.

In the June 17-21 week, the Nikkei index gained 0.67% and rose for a third straight week, while the Topix index fell marginally, by 0.05%.

Japanese investors bought 256 billion yen of overseas equities in the week ended June 21, their seventh straight week of net purchase, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

($1 = 108.0700 yen)