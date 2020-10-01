Foreigners net sellers of Japanese stocks for fourth straight week

(Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net sellers of Japanese equities last week on concerns over a slow global economic recovery, with data on U.S. economic activity showing a sedate progress.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreigners were net sellers of stocks worth 383.61 billion yen ($3.64 billion) for the week ended Sept. 25, the biggest in eight weeks.

They sold 184.79 billion yen in cash equities markets, and 198.82 billion yen in derivatives.

Investors sought to limit exposures to downside risks as the global economic outlook darkened on rising COVID-19 infections in Europe as well as on uncertainties over the U.S. presidential election.

Last week, data showed that U.S. business activity cooled in September, dampening hopes about a recovery from the pandemic recession.

Japanese stock indexes, the Topix index .TOPX and the Nikkei share average .N225, both fell about 0.7% last week.

On the other hand, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth a net 28.1 billion yen last week, marking a third successive week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

