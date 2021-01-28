Foreigners net sellers of Japanese stocks for second straight week

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net sellers of Japanese equities last week as market players stayed away from placing big bets on caution ahead of the corporate earnings season.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreigners were net sellers of stocks worth 336.95 billion yen ($3.23 billion) for the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest since end-October.

They sold 202.93 billion yen worth of derivatives and 134.02 billion yen in cash equities markets.

The Nikkei share average and the Topix index both, however, gained marginally last week.

Tracking global peers, the two Japanese benchmarks have lost about more than 1% this week.

Weighing on investor sentiment were reports that global COVID-19 cases crossed 100 million mark with the United States struggling to ramp up vaccinations and European countries facing delays from suppliers.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 264.4 billion yen last week, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 104.2800 yen)