Foreigners net sellers of Japanese stocks for second straight week

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese equities for a second straight week in the week ended Feb. 21 as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in China and other Asian countries, despite a boost from a weaker yen.

Overseas investors sold a net 284.94 billion yen ($2.58 billion) worth of local stocks, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges. It included 249.6 billion yen worth derivatives and 35.33 billion yen in cash markets.

Last week, the Nikkei index dropped 1.3% and the Topix index slipped 1.7%.

Both indexes plunged nearly 10% this week, hitting their lowest levels in nearly 10 months, as investors exited riskier assets due to growing worries over the impact of coronavirus on global economies.

Japan will add exemptions to new foreign investment restrictions for companies exposed to sensitive national security issues, government sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold a net 279.4 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their biggest since mid-April 2019, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 110.3100 yen)