Foreigners net sellers of Japanese stocks for second straight week

April 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net sellers of Japanese equities in the week ended April 2 due to uncertainty over the fallout from the margin calls that brought down New York-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.

Overseas investors sold a net 534.83 billion yen ($4.88 billion) worth of stocks last week, the biggest since the week ended Feb. 26, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold a net 624.42 billion yen worth of derivatives, but purchased 89.59 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Last week, Japanese banks such as Nomura Holdings and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc fell sharply on concerns over their exposure to Archegos Capital.

However, tech stocks such as Advantest Corp and Screen Holdings Co Ltd gained last week on hopes over an increase in global demand for chips and semiconductors.

Japanese indexes were mixed last week, the Nikkei share average gained 2.3%, while the Topix index dropped 0.6%.

This week, the Topix index has dropped 1.1% and the Nikkei index slipped 0.7% on concerns about a spike in domestic coronavirus infections and a potential return of restrictive measures.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 199 billion yen last week, marking a fourth consecutive week of outflow, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 109.6500 yen)