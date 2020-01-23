Foreigners net sellers of Japanese stocks for third straight week

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to sell Japanese equities for a third straight week in the week ended Jan. 17, even after the United States and China signed a trade deal to defuse their 18-month tariff war.

Cross-border investors sold a net 281.69 billion yen ($2.57 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

They sold a net 356.8 billion yen in the derivatives markets, but purchased 75.1 billion yen in cash markets, according to the data.

The successive weeks of foreign sales this year come after the strong buying by overseas investors in the fourth quarter of last year. In the September-December quarter, foreigners piled in 3.92 trillion worth of local stocks, the data showed.

Last week, the Nikkei index surged 0.8% and the Topix index also rose marginally to record its second straight weekly gain.

Both indexes have dropped this week as an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China threatened to disrupt an improving economic outlook following a U.S.-China trade deal.

On the other hand, Japanese investors bought 140.4 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their biggest weekly net buying in five weeks, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 109.7000 yen)