Foreigners remain net buyers of Japanese stocks in week to Jan. 8

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese equities for a second straight week in the week ended Jan. 8 on hopes of more U.S. fiscal stimulus to mend the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 188.99 billion yen ($1.82 billion), their biggest inflow in three weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They purchased 364.74 billion yen in cash equities markets, while sold 175.75 billion yen worth of derivatives last week, the data showed.

Foreigners have played a pivotal role in the rally in Japanese shares since November. The exchange data showed foreigners have invested 3.78 trillion yen since then.

Japan’s Nikkei share average has climbed about 25%, while Topix index has soared 18.6% since November.

On Thursday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal, to bring the coronavirus under control and jump-start the economy.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased overseas equities worth 282.9 billion yen last week, marking their biggest weekly net buying in 10 weeks, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 103.7800 yen)