Foreigners remain net buyers of Japanese stocks on vaccine optimism

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese equities for a fourth straight week on promising news surrounding vaccine efficacy rates and amid the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 349.76 billion yen ($3.35 billion) for the week that ended Nov. 27, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought 436.62 billion yen in cash equities markets, but sold 86.86 billion yen worth of derivatives.

After weeks of waiting, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last week cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to prepare for the start of his administration, giving him access to briefings and funding.

Investors also bet on prospects of speedy economic recovery following developments in coronavirus vaccine.

U.S. authorities said last week that they plan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations by early to mid-December.

The Nikkei share average surged 4.4% while the Topix index jumped 3.4% last week, both marking a fourth straight weekly gain.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 835.8 billion yen last week, marking a third straight week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 104.4400 yen)