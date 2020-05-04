Foreigners remain net sellers of Japan stocks for 11th straight week

May 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold Japanese equities during the week ended April 24, marking their eleventh straight week of net selling, as concerns about the severity of the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on sentiment. Overseas investors sold a net 526.09 billion yen($4.93 billion) worth of local stocks in the week ended April 24, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges. This includes selling worth 348.47 billion yen in cash markets and 177.72 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased a net 314.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities in that week, marking their ninth weekly net purchase, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 106.7100 yen)