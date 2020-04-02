Foreigners remain net sellers of Japan stocks for 7th week on virus chills

April 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to sell Japanese shares in the week ended March 27, their seventh straight week of net selling, on fears of a severe economic damage as rising domestic cases may prompt the country to enforce tougher movement restrictions. Overseas investors sold a net 611.85 billion yen ($5.71 billion) worth of local stocks last week, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges.

They sold 951.78 billion yen worth in cash markets last week, the biggest since at least January 2018, but purchased 339.93 billion yen worth of derivatives last week.

Experts warned on Wednesday that Japan was on the brink of a crisis as virus cases rise relentlessly, increasing the chances of lockdowns and other severe restrictions on personal movement that will hurt economic activity.

Japan’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in about a decade in March, adding to views that the world’s third-largest economy is likely already in recession.

Japan’s major equities indexes — the Nikkei index and the Topix index — however, posted their record weekly gain last week as Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised an unprecedented stimulus to battle the epidemic.

The Nikkei index gained 17.14% and the Topix index gained 13.74% last week.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased a net 879.6 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their biggest weekly net purchase since June 2018, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 107.1700 yen)